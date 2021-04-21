Clergy Speak Out About ‘Racism in Church of England’ in New Doc



*A new documentary from BBC One Panorama, “Is The Church Racist?,” explores the racism that allegedly runs deep within the Church of England.

Per Complex, Dr. Elizabeth Henry, who resigned from her post as the CoE’s race adviser last year, claims that ethnic clergy and staff who complained of racism in the CoE were paid off to “buy their silence.” They were also made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Several clergy share their experiences with racism in the doc, including Dr. Henry, who retired last year after seven years due to “the lack of progress with issues of racism,” she tells Panorama. Recalling a 2019 incident, she said “A really shocking incident was a young black man who received a picture of a banana. But that banana had his head superimposed upon it – and underneath it said: Banana Man. That is a deeply offensive and deeply racist image.

“He took it to HR [human resources department] and he did file a grievance. And the decision was that it wasn’t racist.

“That person left, and he received a very small compensation – however, he was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.”

The Church told Panorama that “any [racist] behaviour of the sort described by Dr Henry is unacceptable.” The CoE also noted that confidentiality agreements are used “in exceptional circumstances” where a resolution had not been reached.

The Church reportedly has no system for recording complaints of racism.

The Church of England has banned NDAs after last night’s @BBCPanorama with @CliveMyrieBBC exposed racist abuse in the church. The Archbishop of Canterbury said this morning that non-disclosure agreements must no longer be used to silence victims. https://t.co/AiL6lRjJEc — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) April 20, 2021

Brazilian-born Peterson Feital is also interviewed for the documentary, and recalls once being told by a senior member of the CoE, “your English is not very good. I don’t like your preaching, and you are too Brazilian in your compassion; you’re not very coherent,” and that “people of my kind, of my colour, are just not clever enough.”

He says the manager ultimately told him: “Peterson, you’ve got to find a job with people of your kind.

“If the London Diocese is going to give you a job, it’s going to be for a diversity show. They’re going to give you for a short period of time and they’re going to drop you like we always do.”

Over a period of seven years, Peterson says he complained to senior staff at the Diocese of London about the racism and bullying but was told to “keep his head down, no-one is going to be able to prove there’s any racism”, and that if he created a problem, “you’re not going to get a job anywhere”.

In March 2021, after 10 years in the Church of England, Peterson’s contract wasn’t renewed. He’s now out of work and claiming unemployment benefits.

The Diocese of London says “we are appalled at what Peterson has experienced. We have spoken with Peterson regarding the process for bringing formal complaints against those involved”.

Stephen Cottrell – the Archbishop of York, said “ethnic minority people are underrepresented and disadvantaged in many of the structures and systems of our church.

“That has a terrible knock on for our mission in the wider communities we serve,” he said.

Last year, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, admitted that the Church of England has failed to tackle the racism issue.

“Is The Church Racist? will broadcast on April 26 on BBC One Panorama.