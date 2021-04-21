Celebrate World Book Day with Six Must-Watch Book to Screen Adaptations on BET PLUS

*This Friday, April 23, is World Book Day — an annual worldwide event by UNESCO to celebrate books and reading. In observance of this day, BET+ is highlighting their originals that are derived from books along with a few screen adaptations that are coming soon to the streaming platform.

As you know, book to film adaptations are often the driving force behind sparking the interest of classic novels. In fact, nearly 70% of the world’s top 20 grossing films are based on books. Whether you’re a novel enthusiast or avid movie-goer, here are six must-watch BET+ Originals that you can stream on World Book Day:

Exclusively on BET+:

The Family Business: Seasons 1-2 based on the book series of the same name by Carl Weber – Season 3 to premiere later this year

based on the book series of the same name by Carl Weber – Season 3 to premiere later this year First Wives Club: Season 1 based on the book of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith – Season 2 is coming soon to BET+

based on the book of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith – Season 2 is coming soon to BET+ Influence based on the novel of the same name by Carl Weber

Coming soon:

All the Queen’s Men based on the novel by Christian Keyes – New series premiering this summer

based on the novel by Christian Keyes – New series premiering this summer Favorite Son inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name – new film premiering soon

inspired by Tiffany L. Warren’s novel of the same name – new film premiering soon The Ms. Pat Show based off ‘Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat’ by Patricia Williams – New series premiering this summer

ABOUT BET+:

BET+, a joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, is the leading streaming service for the Black community. With thousands of hours of hit movies, TV shows, stand-up specials, stage plays and more, BET+ offers the best of Black culture, including exclusive originals from the best Black creators like Tracey Oliver’s First Wives Club, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless and Bruh, Will Packer’s Bigger and Carl Weber’s The Family Business and Sacrifice, to name a few. BET+ members can watch as much as they want anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen and always commercial-free. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus for the latest news and updates.

source: Taja Slydell – Beck Media Marketing