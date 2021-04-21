After Criticism Diddy is Said to be Paying for Black Rob’s Funeral Costs

*After much backlash on social media, it appears things behind the scenes were all good as Diddy is reportedly paying for the funeral costs for former Bad Boy rapper Black Rob, who recently passed at 51 from a myriad of health issues, including kidney failure.

According to Page Six, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be contributing to the funeral costs for his former artist and friend Black Rob. Apparently, the two reconnected prior to Rob’s passing. The publication says a source claimed Diddy referred to Rob as “one of a kind,” and confirmed he reached out to Rob at the hospital before he expired.

The source says, “Diddy offered help for Rob, but in the end, sadly, it was too late. But he wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes. He is helping to make the funeral arrangements.” Further showing love to Rob, Diddy mourned the rapper on Sunday (Apr. 18) with an Instagram photo of themselves and a caption that read, “Rest in power King @ therealblackrob ! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS Love. You will be truly missed!!!!”

