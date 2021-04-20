Tuesday, April 20, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Waka Flocka Flame Proudly Receives ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award from Donald Trump / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Waka Floka Flame (Getty)
Waka Floka Flame (Getty)

*Last year Waka Flocka Flame made headlines for showing his support to Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. Although he was widely criticized for it, he still didn’t stop supporting the now-ex president.

Now, it looks like Mr. Trump is returning the love and support as he recognized the rapper with a lifetime achievement award!

On Friday, Waka received the Trump award in Atlanta, his hometown, with his pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presenting WFF with an official certificate and medal.

It was told to TMZ, that Waka’s award is for his humanitarianism and philanthropy as a volunteer for the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny. Waka can be seen gleaming from ear-to-ear as he holds his award and gets the medal around his neck. He also shared some kind words for Trump.

OTHER MNEWS ON EURWEB: Harriet Tubman’s Family Home Found: Archaeologists Have Been Digging Since Last Fall (Video)

Previous articleBiden Calls Floyd Killing ‘Murder in Full Light of Day’ in Wake of Chauvin GUILTY Verdict / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO