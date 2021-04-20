Waka Flocka Flame Proudly Receives ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award from Donald Trump / WATCH

*Last year Waka Flocka Flame made headlines for showing his support to Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. Although he was widely criticized for it, he still didn’t stop supporting the now-ex president.

Now, it looks like Mr. Trump is returning the love and support as he recognized the rapper with a lifetime achievement award!

On Friday, Waka received the Trump award in Atlanta, his hometown, with his pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presenting WFF with an official certificate and medal.

It was told to TMZ, that Waka’s award is for his humanitarianism and philanthropy as a volunteer for the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny. Waka can be seen gleaming from ear-to-ear as he holds his award and gets the medal around his neck. He also shared some kind words for Trump.

