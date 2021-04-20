Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Steph Curry Meets Delaware State Trooper and ‘That’s Curry’ Kid from Viral Video (Watch)

*Steph Curry stripped off his No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey and handed stuffed duffle bags full of memorabilia to a Delaware state trooper who went viral for stopping in full uniform to shoot hoops on the playground with neighborhood kids.

“That’s Curry! That’s Curry!” one kid was heard yelling in the video after Officer Joshua Morris sank a long three-pointer.

Morris later gave that kid, Ra’kir Allen – which he called his “hype man” – a pair of Curry’s basketball sneakers.

The viral videos caught Curry’s attention and he invited Morris, Allen and guests to the game. Curry posed for pictures afterwards.

“He’s an amazing story … with the little kid that was hyping him up,” Curry said. “I had to show him some love. The love he showed the young man and just the foundation of impact that he shared. It’s pretty impressive.”

