Open Up Shop: This DMX Track Just Re-Entered the Hot 100 and Became His Highest Charting Single [EUR Video Throwback]

*While three classic DMX hits have re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart, one of them has now become the late rapper’s highest charting Hot 100 single of his career.

The gravely-voiced emcee, born Earl Simmons, died April 9 in White Plains, New York, after suffering a heart attack on April 2. He was 50.

His bangers “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” return at Nos. 40 and 46, respectively. “Party Up (Up in Here)” re-enters after it reached No. 27 in April 2000, and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” tops its original 2003 peak of No. 68 in April 2003. “Party” also enters Streaming Songs this week at No. 45 (9.2 million, up 402%) and Digital Song Sales at No. 3 (15,600, up 638%), while “X” arrives on the lists at No. 35 (10 million, up 486%) and No. 7 (10,700, up 763%), respectively.

Out of DMX’s entire catalog, it appears that “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” has struck a chord with fans. While it stalled at No. 94 on the Hot 100 upon its release in February 1999, it’s currently comfy at No. 16, and has become DMX’s highest-charting single among all 15 of his Hot 100 entries. It squeezed by DMX’s previous best, The Lox’s “Money, Power & Respect” (on which he was featured with Lil Kim). That peaked at No. 17 in May 1998.

Produced and co-written (with DMX) by Swizz Beatz, “Anthem” appears on the rapper’s debut album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” which also re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 46 with 14,000 equivalent album units (up 485%). The set debuted at No. 1 in June 1998.

According to Billboard, “Anthem” also enters the Streaming Songs chart at No. 14, up 477% to 16.6 million U.S. streams in the week ending April 15, according to MRC Data. Plus, with a 738% surge to 16,400 sold, the track debuts at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales. It also drew 1.6 million in radio airplay audience in the week ending April 18 (among the 1,300 stations that report to the all-format Radio Songs chart).

DMX’s last appearance on the Hot 100 was in July 2004, as part of Yung Wun’s No. 76-peaking “Tear It Up,” also featuring Lil Flip and David Banner. As a lead artist, he had last appeared on the chart in October 2003 with “Where The Hood At” (No. 68 peak).