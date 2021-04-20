Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Photo to Celebrate ‘How I Do It Au Natural’

*It’s that time of the month again when Lizzo shares yet another thirst trap photo as part of her “body positivity” advocacy. On Tuesday, the singer posted an”unedited” naked Instagram selfie to help “change the conversation about beauty standards.”

Lizzo is saying to hell with all you fat shamers, she wants everyone to celebrate her “au natural” body on social media.

In the photo, Lizzo is completely nude and sitting on a chair while holding a coffee cup. Her hair weave is arranged to cover her breasts — peep the pic below.

“♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️,” she wrote in the caption. “To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.”

Lizzo shared the picture to celebrate the Dove Self Esteem Project.

Over the weekend, the award-winning songstress admitted that she got a little tipsy and slide in DMs of “Captain America” star Chris Evans. “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke,” she told her fans on Instagram.

Evans was flattered by her message. “No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote in response along with a kissing face emoji. He added, “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

Lizzo previously revealed her crush on the actor back in 2019, when she jokingly proposed to Evans on Twitter.

In related news, Lizzo has joined forces with Amazon Prime for an unscripted series in which she will search for “dynamic, full-figured” models and dancers to join her tour. The casting call for the project reads: “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass.”

Lizzo announced the series on Instagram. “Where are all the big girls?” she asked. “That’s what I want to know!”

Here’s the official description of the untitled series: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

Lizzo signed a deal with Amazon Studios last year to develop and produce TV series, and this project is part of that deal.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Check out her video announcement below.