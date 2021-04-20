Forest Whitaker: Actor Finalizes Divorce After Over Two Decades of Marriage

*Forest Whitaker and his ex-wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker, have finalized their divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

Whitaker filed docs in December 2018, saying irreconcilable differences made it “impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

The former couple met after playing on-screen lovers on the set of “Blown Away” in 1994. They married two years later in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They share daughters Sonnet and True, and Forest and Keisha each have a child from previous relationships.

Ace Showbiz writes, “Forest and Keisha opted into a confidential judgment detailing the settlement agreement for spousal support for Keisha, the division of their property, attorney fees and assets.”

When Keisha filed her response to the divorce, she reportedly told the court there was no prenuptial agreement.

.@forestwhitaker shared some great Robin Williams stories last night Full chat: https://t.co/S8IDwUE4ah pic.twitter.com/Amkh1BtDD1 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 16, 2021

In an interview with Ebony a few years ago, Keisha said of Forest, “I had seen him in ‘A Rage in Harlem,'” and “Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”

Days before filing for the divorce, Whitaker tweeted on Christmas day that the holiday “is a celebration of solidarity – a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy.”

Meanwhile, the second season of Whitaker’s “Godfather of Harlem” premieres Sunday Epix.

Get ready, it’s coming on Sunday! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HnQdXCs3R8 — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) April 16, 2021

“Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart

Season two will see Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline. Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent response to the near constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

Watch the trailer below: