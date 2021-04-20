Eminem Raises an Eyebrow At Use of His Song in ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘NFTs’ (Watch)

*Eminem has finally responded to a nearly two-week-old “Saturday Night Live” sketch that used his 2002 hit “Without Me” to explain NFTs.

“Two silicon boys were talking outside, talking outside, talking outside,” Pete Davidson raps in the bit, where he’s dressed as Eminem’s superhero character Rap Boy from the “Without Me” video. “Now what the hell’s an NFT/ Apparently cryptocurrency/ Everyone’s making so much money/ Can you please explain what’s an NFT?”

On Monday, the reclusive rapper retweeted the video along with a chin-scratching, raised eyebrow emoji.

That is all. Make of it what you will.

The sketch also features Chris Redd as Eminem producer Dr. Dre, dressed as Morpheus from “The Matrix.” He offers pills and gives further insight into the current phenomenon, which stands for Non Fungible Tokens and are units of data that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

“Non-fungibles, GIFs of Ron Funches eating Lunchables/ Or pics of Colin Jost’s face, very punchable/ Digital images of Digimon doin’ scrimmages/ Or a pic of a nun with a Nintendo Switch,” Redd rhymes in the video, which also features a cameo from that night’s musical guest, rapper Jack Harlow.

Watch the sketch below, followed by the original “Without Me” video: