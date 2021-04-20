Tuesday, April 20, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Eminem Raises an Eyebrow At Use of His Song in ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘NFTs’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Pete Davidson - "NFTs" (SNL)
Pete Davidson – “NFTs” (SNL)

*Eminem has finally responded to a nearly two-week-old “Saturday Night Live” sketch that used his 2002 hit “Without Me” to explain NFTs.

“Two silicon boys were talking outside, talking outside, talking outside,” Pete Davidson raps in the bit, where he’s dressed as Eminem’s superhero character Rap Boy from the “Without Me” video. “Now what the hell’s an NFT/ Apparently cryptocurrency/ Everyone’s making so much money/ Can you please explain what’s an NFT?”

On Monday, the reclusive rapper retweeted the video along with a chin-scratching, raised eyebrow emoji.

That is all. Make of it what you will.

The sketch also features Chris Redd as Eminem producer Dr. Dre, dressed as Morpheus from “The Matrix.” He offers pills and gives further insight into the current phenomenon, which stands for Non Fungible Tokens and are units of data that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

“Non-fungibles, GIFs of Ron Funches eating Lunchables/ Or pics of Colin Jost’s face, very punchable/ Digital images of Digimon doin’ scrimmages/ Or a pic of a nun with a Nintendo Switch,” Redd rhymes in the video, which also features a cameo from that night’s musical guest, rapper Jack Harlow.

Watch the sketch below, followed by the original “Without Me” video:

Previous articleOpen Up Shop: This DMX Track Just Re-Entered the Hot 100 and Became His Highest Charting Single [EUR Video Throwback]
Next articleDerek Chauvin Guilty On All Counts in George Floyd Murder Case
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO