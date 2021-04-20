Tuesday, April 20, 2021
E! News Correspondent Nina Parker Creates Plus-Size Line Exclusive for Macy’s

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*E! News correspondent Nina Parker has designed a plus-size collection exclusively for Macy’s.

The talk show host announced on her Instagram page that The Nina Parker Collection will drop next month. The line is the retail giant’s first time ever displaying plus-size items created by a Black woman. 

In a post, Parker wrote, “I don’t even have the words to express how just unbelievably happy I am. I’m just a girl who had a vision and I’m just so thankful and grateful that @macys believed in it and ME. I want women to feel empowered and seen. And trust this is JUST THE BEGINNING. Mark 5/14 on your calendars because NINA PARKER clothing will be in MACY’S all over the country!!!!! God is so good!!! Now hot girl summer can begin!!!!”

She added, “Also a huge huge thank you to my partners @reunitedclothing, working with you all is a dream come true!”

READ MORE: Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Photo to Celebrate ‘How I Do It Au Natural’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Parker (@mzgossipgirl)

Parker was inspired to launch her own clothing collection after finding it challenging stylish clothes for her figure.  

“My stylist and I were trying to find stuff off of the rack and it just wasn’t comparable to my counterparts,” Nina said. “It felt really unfair, like, ‘Yes, I am bigger than them, but does that mean I don’t matter as much because my waist is bigger?’”

Even the fit model needed Parker’s approval. “With plus, you’ll have fit models, but they have flat stomachs,” she explains. “For me, when I’m shopping, I look at women who have bodies similar to mine to know how I’m going to look. So, if the person doesn’t have your body type then you might be discouraged. It’s important to me that our fit model had curves, a little FUPA, thick calves—those types of things women struggle with.”

Per E! News, Parker’s collection features 17 pieces from size 16W to 24W—and costs between $39 and $129. She hopes her designs make plus-size women feel like “they are a bad bitch.”

“I want them to feel bossy, like they can walk in a room and everybody will take notice,” she added. 

The Nina Parker Collection launches in Macy’s stores and online on May 14.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

