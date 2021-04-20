‘Delete it Right Now!’: Woman Confronts Creep for Taking Pic of Her At Planet Fitness (Watch)

*A man who thought he got away with secretly taking a picture of a woman’s buttocks at the gym was not only tracked down and confronted, but also forced by the woman to delete the photos from his phone.

The woman filmed her encounter with the man and posted it to TikTok. She demanded to know if he took a picture of her, saying she was informed that he had done so. The man denied it repeatedly until the woman made him show her his most recent photo. That’s when he got caught. Next to the photo that he showed her, she recognized a pic of her own backside.

“The last picture, I see it right there, so you’re lying!” she told him. “Delete it right now before I make a f**king scene!”

The woman grows more upset as the man claims to have deleted it and kept telling her to “relax.”

“That’s very disrespectful. How dare you!” she continued. “My body is not for you to take a picture of, how dare you! And delete it out of your f**king ‘recently deleted’ too! I know how these phones work.”

Watch below: