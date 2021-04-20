Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Claps Back at Reports of Extramarital Affair, Resignation Rumor

*Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has clapped back at unsubstantiated reports claiming she’s about to resign after being caught having an extramarital affair.

In a series of tweets posted on April 18, Lightfoot shot down the affair allegations. “Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash,” she joked. “Seriously, though-our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.”

Here’s more from Ace Showbiz:

Previously, rumors spread on the Internet that Lori was going to announce her resignation on Monday after she was allegedly caught cheating on her wife Amy Eshleman with a woman who has a boyfriend. The woman’s boyfriend allegedly brought a gun and made a threat as saying, “you better take care of this or I’m going to the news.”

Lori and her wife Amy were said getting involved in an argument which turned physical due to the alleged cheating scandal. Their allegedly scared daughter was reported to be running out to the police and asking for their help as saying, “my moms are fighting.”

READ MORE: Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Called WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Karen’ (Video)

The mayor went on to slam Twitter users who are spreading the rumors that she is creeping with another woman behind her wife’s back, Lightfoot wrote, “It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.”

She added, “If people hadn’t noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER,” Lori continued. “This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person.”

Addressing the social media chatter about her alleged plan to resign, Lightfoot noted “I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people’s work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.” She concluded her message with, “P.S. – I did not move into a fantasy castle in Sauganash. Enjoy your Sunday.”