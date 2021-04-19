*You might believe former Brooklyn Center, MN cop Kim Potter made an honest mistake when she pulled her glock instead of her taser and shot Daunte Wright to death.

Either way it was an over-reaction. It was an unjustified use of force that could have injured his girlfriend, also in the car, or another cop. But when the driver being stopped is a Black person cops go from zero to 100 99 percent of the time towards unjustified force.

For your White friends who say otherwise I have a few examples to prove the argument.

Click on the video above to see my examples.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.