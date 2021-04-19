Pig’s Head Left at Former Home of Chauvin Defense Witness Barry Brodd (Video)

*Vandals left a pig’s head at the former California home of a witness who testified last week on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Police said the pig’s head was left on the front porch, and blood was also smeared on the garage door of the Santa Rosa home that once belonged to retired police officer Barry Brodd.

Brodd took the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial and told jurors that he believes Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was “justified” and in keeping with proper police practice.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

Police said the vandals were all dressed in black and ran away as the victim called the police. No arrests have been announced.

Watch below:

Around 45 minutes after police were called to Brodd’s home, a large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was vandalized with a similar substance, suspected to be animal blood. It seemed to underscore the earlier message of Chauvin supporters having “blood on their hands” regarding Floyd’s death. The suspects also left a sign in front of the statue which had a picture of a pig and read “Oink Oink,” in case the message still wasn’t clear.