‘Mortal Kombat’: Mechad Brooks Speaks on Diversity: ‘This One Plays to the New Generation’

This coming Friday (04-23-21) the highly anticipated “Mortal Kombat” movie will be hitting not only HBO Max but theaters as well. It’s definitely one fans will enjoy. As it is a good mix of action, gore and can we say it – diversity.

EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless caught up with Mechad Brooks, who plays Jax in the franchise film. Discussing the diversity of the film was a major point Brooks brought home.

“I was in from the beginning,” Brooks says about taking on this role. “Jax is an icon to me and when I read the script, (I was impressed). It wasn’t just playing to the lowest common denominator or just playing to the game. It was playing to a new generation by elevating these characters to a new cinematic level in which they deserve.”

This reboot of the massively popular video game is the 3rd movie and arguably the 2nd best one to be released. The first two, “Mortal Kombat” and “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation,” were released back in the ’90s, with “Mortal Kombat” being a huge hit but the second one, “Annihilation,” flopped.

Warner Bros. put out the official synopsis: MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tran), accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt him down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax (Mechad Brooks), a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson), as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul — in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

As most know when it comes to films like this, there has been an outcry for more diverse characters. Or should we say just make it make sense, well this sequel hit the mark when it came to diversifying the actors to match the characters’ race.

“We’ve made some major steps forward,” Mechad says talking about the diversity of the film.”If you look at the first (‘Mortal Kombat’) film, the Japanese thunder god Raiden was played by a British man. Not to take away from that actor but you’re not Japanese and it only makes sense to make that character Japanese.” Brooks continues: “We are taking steps forward but there are so many people who have monochromatic life experiences.”

Catch “Mortal Kombat” this Friday, April 23, in a theater near you. Or, sign up for HBO Max and make it a family movie night right in your own living room.