Monday, April 19, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Legislation to Expel Maxine Waters from Congress over These Remarks (Full Video)

By EURPublisher01
Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters speaks to reporters at a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, Apr. 17, 2021

*Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Q’Anon conspiracy theorist who tried and failed to launch a Trump-inspired America First Caucus last week, has introduced legislation aiming to oust fellow Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress.

Greene made the announcement Sunday after hearing the California congresswoman speak to protesters at a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Saturday. Protests broke out in the city last week after police fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11.

Asked about the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, Waters told reporters that if Chauvin is not found guilty, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Watch Waters’ full comments below, beginning at eh 6 min. 43 sec. mark.

Greene on Sunday claimed that Waters’ comments “led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.”
Two guardsman were injured early Sunday morning when a gunman fired at a Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team, the Minnesota National Guard said. However, National Guard officials did not provide any information on who fired the shots or if they were linked to Waters’ comments.

Greene’s statement on Sunday said she will “be introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence.”

Meanwhile, Greene was forced to abandon her attempt to launch a group called the America First Caucus after facing wide-ranging public condemnation over racism in the group’s prospective tenets, including from lawmakers in her own party. Among planning document associated with the group expressed support for what it called a “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” and the same material also included a claim that “mass immigration” threatens “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity.”

