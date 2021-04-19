Insiders Claim Kanye West is ‘Super Annoyed’ People Think Kim Kardashian Initiated Divorce

*Kanye West is said to be quite annoyed over the public perception that Kim Kardashian initiated their divorce.

Per Page Six, a source close to the rapper says Ye is “super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him,” noting the Kardashian family’s “huge spin machine.”

According to the insider, “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” the source said. “She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”

The source claims Kanye wanted his former porn star wife to “file first in order to give her dignity.” Back in July, the hip-hop star mentioned separating from Kim in a series of tweets in which he also slammed her mother Kris Jenner, calling her “Kris Jong-Un.”

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform,’” he wrote. “Meek is my man and was respectful … That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

Last week we reported that West had responded to the divorce papers that Kardashian filed in February. According to the legal docs obtained by PEOPLE, Yeezy requests joint legal and physical custody of their four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. The hip-hop star also wants spousal support for either person to be terminated.

Sources tell HollywoodLife that Ye was slow to respond to the filing because he wanted to fix the marriage.

“Kanye took his time because he was holding out hope that he could fix things,” a source close to the rapper revealed. “Clearly that’s not happening, and he’s finally accepted it. His inner circle urged him to hire a good lawyer and settle this once and for all and thankfully he finally listened to reason.”

West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, started dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. The reality TV star filed for divorce in February. In response to the filing, West lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

“His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids,” the insider explained. “And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.”

“This is not something Kanye wants,” the source continued. “If it were up to him this divorce would not be happening so taking this step was very painful for him. But he’s in a place of acceptance now, there’s really not any other option.”