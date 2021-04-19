Monday, April 19, 2021
WE REMEMBER: Firstborn Son of Scottie Pippen Has Passed Away at Age 33

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen revealed on Monday that his eldest son Antron Pippen has died. He was 33 years old.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday (April 19), Pippen shared the heartbreaking news, writing “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.” The message was accompanied by two photos, one of Scottie with Antron as a baby and the other of them together with Antron all grown up (see the post below).

In a follow-up tweet, Pippen shared a pic of his son on the basketball court along with the caption “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

A third tweet featured two images of  Antron, one of him standing on a beach, along with the caption, “Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Pippen did not list a cause of death.

Antron was the eldest of Pippen’s eight children and the only child he had with Karen McCollum.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

