*NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen revealed on Monday that his eldest son Antron Pippen has died. He was 33 years old.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday (April 19), Pippen shared the heartbreaking news, writing “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.” The message was accompanied by two photos, one of Scottie with Antron as a baby and the other of them together with Antron all grown up (see the post below).

In a follow-up tweet, Pippen shared a pic of his son on the basketball court along with the caption “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

A third tweet featured two images of Antron, one of him standing on a beach, along with the caption, “Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Pippen did not list a cause of death.

Antron was the eldest of Pippen’s eight children and the only child he had with Karen McCollum.

