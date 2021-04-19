Facebook Blocks Sharing Report About Real Estate Purchases of BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors

*Facebook users have been blocked from sharing the New York Post article about the real estate purchases of Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

We previously reported, Cullors is catching heat for dropping $3 million on several posh homes in the U.S. Activist Hawk Newsome is calling for an “independent” financial investigation in Cullors to determine how/if she is paid by the organization and how much she contributes to charity.

Newsome told the New York Post: “If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes.

“It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.” He added, “we need black firms and black accountants to go in there and find out where the money is going.”

According to the Associated Press, BLM took in $90m donations in 2020. As noted by Newsweek, the real estate purchases contradict Cullors’ self-identification as a Marxist.

NEW – BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors explains why owning multiple extravagant homes doesn’t betray her Marxist principles.pic.twitter.com/EXDMO5Z4yX — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 16, 2021

When Newsweek reporters attempted to post a link on Facebook to the New York Post’s story, the following message appeared: “Your post couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards. If you think this doesn’t go against our Community Standards let us know.”

A Facebook spokesperson told Newsweek, “This content was removed for violating our privacy and personal information policy.” The outlet writes, “The policy forbids articles that share details that could identify a person’s financial and residential information.”

Facebook appears to allow the article to the shared on the platform via the URL-shortening service, TinyURL.

On April 12, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation issued the following statement to the New York Times report:

“Patrisse Cullors is the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits. Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization’s inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work. Patrisse did not receive any compensation after 2019.

To be abundantly clear, as a registered 501c3, BLMGNF cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false.

Patrisse’s work for Black people over the years has made her and others who align with the fight for Black liberation targets of racist violence. The narratives being spread about Patrisse have been generated by right-wing forces intent on reducing the support and influence of a movement that is larger than any one organization. This right-wing offensive not only puts Patrisse, her child and her loved ones in harm’s way, it also continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists against Black activists. All Black activists know the fear these malicious and serious actions are meant to instill: the fear of being silenced, the trauma of being targeted, the torture of feeling one’s family is exposed to danger just for speaking out against unjust systems. We have seen this tactic of terror time and again, but our movement will not be silenced.”

The organization also wants you to know that Hawk Newsome is not and has never been a part of the official Black Lives Matter organization, but continues to use BLM’s name even after he has reportedly received multiple cease and desist letters.