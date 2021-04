*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.



This former A++ lister spent years of his life and hundreds of thousands of dollars on voodoo curses and witches and anyone else he could find to destroy the life of this permanent A+ list director. They were probably fighting over some kids and the A++ lister lost.



Can you guess who the former A++ lister and the famous director? Sound off in the comments.