After Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict President Biden Will Deliver Remarks

By Fisher Jack
Joe Biden - gettyimages-1306723021
President Joe Biden (Getty)

*(Via NBC News) – President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks after the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial renders a verdict, according to multiple administration officials.

The White House is monitoring the trial’s developments and is preparing a statement for Biden, who has been gaming out with his team for the last two weeks how to react to various verdicts.

The administration has also planned for possible public demonstrations in response to the verdict, including meetings with counterterrorism and Homeland Security advisers and Cedric Richmond, the White House director of public engagement.

The trial entered its final stage Monday as prosecutors and the defense team delivered closing arguments. The jury will then begin deliberations. The charges against Chavuin include second-degree murder.

Regardless of the outcome, the president is expected to emphasize the pain, grief and outrage sparked by George Floyd’s death and that of other Black men at the hands of police.

The White House response is expected to incorporate feedback based on recent conversations Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have conducted with civil rights activists and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The president’s statement will likely stretch beyond his Oval Office remarks last week, an administration official said, when he called for “peace and calm” following the killing of Daunte Wright — a Black 20-year-old who was shot and killed by a white police officer who was said to be reaching for a Taser but instead fired her gun. Biden said Wright’s death was “no justification” for violence or looting.

Read the rest of this NBC News article on Joe Biden making remarks after the Chauvin jury verdict at MSN NEWS.

