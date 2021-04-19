Monday, April 19, 2021
ACM Awards: CeCe Winans / Carrie Underwood Gospel Medley; Jimmy Allen, Mickey Guyton Make History (Highlights)

By EURPublisher01
carrie underwood and cece winans
Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans perform onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville.

*Carrie Underwood and gospel royalty CeCe Winans belted a medley of gospel classics during an evening marked by several Black history moments at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 18) at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The former “American Idol” champ, who released her first gospel music album “My Savior” in March, kicked things off with a solo performance of “Amazing Grace,” then introduced Winans for a duet of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

Wearing a floral brocade frock, Winans immediately took the energy to another level with her vocals, as the Opry stage turned into a church, complete with stained-glass windows and a full choir. The pair sang “The Old Rugged Cross,” and Underwood closed out the set with “How Great Thou Art.”

Also of note, Jimmie Allen made history as ACM’s first Black “best new male artist” winner, and Mickey Guyton was the award show’s first ever Black co-host, sharing duties with Keith Urban.

Watch all of these highlights below:

Carrie Underwood/CeCe Winans – “My Savior” Performance (CeCe Comes Out at 2:05)

Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley – Freedom Was A Highway (Live from the 56th ACM Awards)

Hosts Keith Urban And Mickey Guyton Welcome Viewers To The 56th ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton – Hold On (Live From The 56th ACM Awards)

