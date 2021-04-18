Marshawn Lynch and Dr. Fauci Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy in Black and Brown Communities / WATCH

*NFL legend and Oakland-native Marshawn Lynch today announced that he “sat down” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the Biden Administration and the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for a one-on-one to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine; talk about hesitancy in Black and Brown communities across the country; and discuss how the historical treatment of The Community has created a crisis of health disparities.

As with all things Lynch, no punches were pulled during the +30-minute virtual discussion, and Fauci made Brooklyn proud by continuing to help educate every-day Americans with facts about the virus and vaccine, while addressing history and providing hope for a path forward.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Where Are the Good Apples?’ Trevor Noah Says Good Cops Can’t Exist Within a Rotten System (Watch)

Hesitancy…

Lynch: “When it comes to vaccinations and government…giving back to communities of people that look like me…we don’t seem to be on the well-received end of those situations…anytime we’ve been told that we were going to be in a position or put into our community to help us it seems to turn out very bad for us.”

Dr. Fauci: “I totally respect the reluctance that African Americans have on things like this…you’re absolutely right the history of how the federal government, going back decades, particular in the area of medical issues, how they’ve treated African Americans has not been something to be proud of.”

Vaccine development/testing/efficacy…

Lynch: “Do you know the results for the Black and Hispanics?”

Dr. Fauci: “When we tested the vaccine in African American and Hispanics it was safe…was literally identical to the response in whites…as safe and as effective.

About Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is one of the most successful NFL Athletes on and off the field. His BeastMode® business, which has grown to encompass apparel, live events, a marketing agency, and retail stores to name a few. Marshawn recently announced his entry into the legalized Cannabis category through the launch of his brand Dodi™. Marshawn is also the founder of the Fam 1st Family Foundation, an Oakland-based philanthropic organization whose focus is the betterment of young black lives within the community. More can be learned at: beastmodeonline.com, dodiblunts.com, and fam1stfamilyfoundation.org.

source: Crystal Howard – cjhoward21@gmail.com