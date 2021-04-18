BLM Chapter in Louisville Slammed As A ‘Fraud’ by Breonna Taylor’s Mother

*Add Breona Taylor‘s mother’s name to the growing list of people who are family members of police victims who are slamming Black Lives Matter. In Tamika Palmer‘s case, she’s characterizing the Louisville chapter of BLM as a FRAUD in a since-deleted post.

“’I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, (state Rep.) Attica Scott another fraud,” Tamika Palmer wrote on Facebook.

Somebody apparently didn’t think the post was a good idea and it was taken down from Facebook early Saturday, though it’s unclear why or by whom.

As most know by now, Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police in March 2020 during a botched drug raid. Her death was one of several at the hands of police that inspired Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the US last year.

It’s no coincidence that Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, is going in on BLM just days after The NY Post reported BLM co-founder and avowed Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors had snapped up at least $3.2 million in real estate.

Here’s MORE via the NY Post:

Scott, singled out in the post, has been one of the state’s leading proponents of a ban on no-knock police warrants. Taylor was killed during a no-knock raid on her apartment. The City of Louisville paid Taylor’s family $12 million in September following a wrongful death suit.

“I’ve watched ya’ll raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us … talk about fraud,” Palmer wrote. “I could walk into a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am … I’m so sick of some of y’all … I’m done with this s##t enough is enough.”