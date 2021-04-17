TV One’s Critically Acclaimed ‘Unsung’ Continues with Rap King Mystikal Sunday At 9/8c [VIDEO]

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series UNSUNG and UNCENSORED continue this Sunday, April 18. UNSUNG leads the night with Mystikal at 9 p.m. ET/8C. The rap legend get candid about his career reached a halt after wrongful convictions.

Known as the “James Brown of Rap”, Mystikal helped put New Orleans rap on the map. Mystikal opens up about the struggles and pain that inspired him to pursue music and his desire to reclaim his career after doing time in prison.

The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series UNSUNG continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Syleena Johnson, Bobby V, Lyfe Jennings, and The Jones Girls. UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series’, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists.

Recently, the Louisiana legend sat down with TheAP and spoke from the heart about his sexual assault case for the first time. He said his most recent run-in with the law “was like a reoccurring bad dream” and admitted that he was unsure whether things would work out in his favor.

His ordeals have caused him to reevaluate his choices, including how he approaches his music career. Mystikal told AP that he “can’t go to God” with his lewd lyrics, so it seems that he’ll be changing a few things moving forward.

“When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper!” he said. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”

“It felt like God was winking his eye at me,” Mystikal added. “That’s what strengthens my spirituality right now, things like that.” You’ll be able to hear more from Mystikal about the ups and downs of his personal and professional lives on Sunday’s (04-18-21) episode of TV One’s Unsung.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland also serves as Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Arrington Greene is Head of Original Programming and Production.

For more information on UNSUNG, visit TV One's Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv.