*Before I listened to “Believe For it” (PureSprings Gospel) for a review of it, I thanked 12-time Grammy Award winning CeCe Winans in advance for recording it during an interview with her for the project. After reviewing the album it just confirmed my belief that CeCe would provide an emotionally powerful offering. “Believe For It” is an electrifying project that will have you feeling chills and crying (with tears of joy) upon hearing the messages in each song.

The world needs to be saturated with inspiring messages like these to lead people out of the maze of assaults by those in our society influenced by evil. “Believe For It” offers 12 song selections that walk us through the maze of what is happening in the world today (mental and emotional manipulation, social injustice, hate crimes, and corporate greed).

“Believe For It” is executive produced by Cece, Chaz Corzine and Greg Ham. It is produced by Kylee Lee with Dwan Hill (piano, band leader) as co-producer. It was recorded live at TBN in Nashville with Jacob Lowery on bass; David Ramirez synthesizing and programming; Tyrone Jackson and Casey Moore on guitar; Nathan Dugger on acoustic guitar, and Hill on piano. Her choir consists of Megan Harney, Bradley Rodermond, Taylor Browning, Kimberly Thomas, Alex Gomez, Marcus Crier, Jemia Winegard, Illiani Torres, Michelle Schorp, and Eden DeJesus. Cece’s background vocals consist of Jerard Woods, Jovaun Woods, Calvin Nowell, Debi Selby, Christi Richardson, Madelyn Howze, Elicia Brown, Chaunda Jefferson, and Mark Gutierrez.

One of things I noticed on this electrifying project is that it tells a story – the story of Christ. Of the 12 selections 6 are my favorites, but I must mention all of them to tell you her “Believe For It” story. The #1 song “Fire” (co-written by Cece) is one of my favorites because of the message. It describes how you feel when you acknowledge just who Christ is. My grandmother use to say you get “on fire for His Word,” my mom use to say you get the “hunger for to hear His Word.” The #2 track “Never Lost” talks about how you should let God fight your battles because He never looses. That is one of my philosophies in life – let God fight your battles because you will find you walk through the troubles of life with little to no fear of what will happen to you. That is because you know God has your back, if you step back and let Him led, He will surely win the battle. The #3 song, the title track “Believe For It” (co-written by Cece) is one of my favorite cuts on the project because her vocals, with the message, are magnified into a very powerful instrument that put tears in my eyes every time I hear it. It describes what “we” need to do to receive the desires of our hearts. The #4 track “King of Glory” describes what you should ask Christ for. The #5 song “Worthy of It All” is one of my favorite selections on the “Believe For It” project because it’s another “electrifying” song that sounds like an anthem describing why you should ask God for this, and #6 “Hunger” describes what will happen to you when Christ gives this to you. The #7 track “Shepherd” (written by Dwan Hill) is another favorite of mine because it gave me the chills and describes who Christ is and why He is who He is. The #8 song “Alabaster Box” describes how precious we “all” are to Christ, and #9 “Jesus, You’re Beautiful” describes our love for Christ after learning who He really is. The #10 track “I Have a Savior” explains why Christ was born. The #11 song “Goodness of God” is another favorite of mine because of the powerful delivery by CeCe. It describes why Christ was born to die as an innocent. Last song #12 “No Greater” (written by Alvin Love) is also one of my favorites because it too is a powerful anthem that ends the project telling us that the love God has for us is very “powerful” – no greater power. www.PureSpringsGospel.com www.CeceWinans.com

