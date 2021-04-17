DMX: Public Memorial to Held for Deceased Rapper At Barclays Center

*Fans and loved ones of late rapper and actor DMX (born Earl Simmons) will be able to celebrate his life and legacy at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

His manager, Steve Rifkind, announced late Friday (April 16th), that a public memorial will be held in DMX’s honor at the arena on April 24th. The number of people who can attend has not been confirmed yet due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Further details for the service, first reported by TMZ, are still being ironed out, Rifkind told the site. According to their report, the public service on that Saturday would be followed by a more intimate church service for just X’s family and inner-circle the next day, Sunday, April 25.

DMX died a week ago, on April 9, after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. He was 50 years old.

Barclays Center opened its doors less than a decade ago, in September 2012, which was years after DMX’s late ’90s/early 2000s heyday, but the rapper hit the arena’s stage twice: once in 2017 as part of a Ruff Ryders reunion show and in 2019 at the Masters of Ceremony concert, according to Billboard.

