Saturday, April 17, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

DMX: Public Memorial to Held for Deceased Rapper At Barclays Center

By Fisher Jack
0

DMX1-91166553647a40dfbb487d577a09bd15_md
DMX – Getty

*Fans and loved ones of late rapper and actor DMX (born Earl Simmons) will be able to celebrate his life and legacy at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

His manager, Steve Rifkind, announced late Friday (April 16th), that a public memorial will be held in DMX’s honor at the arena on April 24th. The number of people who can attend has not been confirmed yet due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Further details for the service, first reported by TMZ, are still being ironed out, Rifkind told the site. According to their report, the public service on that Saturday would be followed by a more intimate church service for just X’s family and inner-circle the next day, Sunday, April 25.

DMX died a week ago, on April 9, after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. He was 50 years old.

Barclays Center opened its doors less than a decade ago, in September 2012, which was years after DMX’s late ’90s/early 2000s heyday, but the rapper hit the arena’s stage twice: once in 2017 as part of a Ruff Ryders reunion show and in 2019 at the Masters of Ceremony concert, according to Billboard.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tamir Rice Family Via Attorneys Ask DOJ to Re-open Police Investigation of His Case

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleAt 77, Robert De Niro ‘Forced to Work’ to Pay for Ex’s Extravagant Lifestyle: Lawyer
Next articleWE REMEMBER: Rapper Black Rob (‘Whoa!’) Dies at 51 / VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO