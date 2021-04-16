‘Ready To Love’ with Nephew Tommy Returns for 4th Season / WATCH

*EURweb sat down with “Nephew” Tommy Miles and discussed the new season of “Ready To Love.” Miles, known for co-hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” is back on the OWN Network, helping the “grown and sexy” find everlasting love!

Produced by Will Packer, the show explores the world of dating and relationships for 20 Black singles in the vibrant city of Houston, where everything is big! Big Personality, Big Love, Big Hearts and Big Careers! These folks are “Ready to Love!” Picture a group of successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s and some in their 50s, as they go through the steps of courtship!

Miles, has been in the entertainment industry for several decades and has been married for 20 years to his wife, Jacqueline. This makes him uniquely qualified to host a dating show that is about finding long term love.

“Ready To Love” teaches you a lot about yourself. It makes you put up a mirror and say, “I might need to work on that”, Miles told EUR’s Linda Antwi. The quest for love challenges you to love yourself first and foremost. If it comes down to two choices and you don’t have the best choices, guess what? Choose you!

In choosing yourself, you are choosing love. But, like life, it’s not just a straight forward line to meeting your soulmate. Regarding the new season, Nephew Tommy said, “we need to expect some twist and turns this season.”

“I’m throwing curve balls every week. You may think you know what’s going to happen, but we’re really three or four steps ahead of you” said Miles.

Those curve balls include an ex showing up, a best friend that has the inside scoop to your personality and perhaps family that have a whole lot of opinions about your love life.

Are you ready to find love? We can all learn from watching this show about what it takes to find everlasting love, as we move through this life, this pandemic and living our best lives. “Ready To Love” is the reality show that not only keeps it real, but also, dives into real life love situations, lessons and the intricacies of relationships.

Get ready to laugh. Get ready to cry. Get ready to scream at your TV and to cheer for your favorite cast member!

Nephew told EURweb, “this is his favorite season.” There is a reason for that!

You can catch “Ready To Love” on the OWN Network every Friday at 9/8c.