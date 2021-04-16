Friday, April 16, 2021
Production of ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Remain in Georgia Despite SB 202 Voting Law Says Ryan Coogler

By Fisher Jack
ryan coogler - black panther
Ryan Coogler – Black Panther director

*Production on the sequel to “#BlackPanther” will remain in Georgia, according to director #RyanCoogler. He wrote a letter explaining the decision. Recent backlash over the passage of voting law SB 202 in March has led to Hollywood questioning its relationship in the state, while also leveraging its powers to bring attention to what’s at stake for voters

“The fight for full enfranchisement is fundamental to the African-American struggle in this country and to this country’s claim to functioning democracy. As an African-American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot. I say this as I return to Georgia, a state that holds a special place in my heart. I lived in Atlanta for eight months while filming my last movie. I have long looked forward to returning. But, when I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for the state’s voters, I was profoundly disappointed.

“While I wished to turn my concern into action, I could not do so without first being educated on the specifics of Georgia. Having now spoken with voting rights activists in the state, I have come to understand that many of the people employed by my film, including all the local vendors and businesses we engage, are the very same people who will bear the brunt of SB202. For those reasons, I will not be engaging in a boycott of Georgia. What I will be doing is using my voice to emphasize the effects of SB202, it’s shameful roots in Jim Crow, and doing all I can to support organizations fighting voter suppression here in the state.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Fisher Jack

