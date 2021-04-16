Friday, April 16, 2021
Netflix to Honor Chadwick Boseman with Special Featuring Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Viola Davis [TRAILER]

By Ny MaGee
*Netflix is set to release a new documentary about Chadwick Boseman’s life and impact in Hollywood.

The streaming giant has released a new trailer for the program titled “Portrait of an Artist,” which will premiere on April 17. Per Entertainment Weekly, the film is described by Netflix as “a conversation to explore Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft in an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances,” and will only be available to view for 30 days.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from the late actor, “I’m Chadwick Boseman. I am an artist,” he says. “People call me an actor. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist.”

Check out the trailer above. “Portrait of an Artist” features interviews with a few of Boseman’s close Hollywood friends and collaborators, including Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, and Spike Lee.

READ MORE: Ryan Coogler Talks Filming ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick-Boseman-GettyImages-915935210-1

Boseman passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film for the sequel without his leading man.

“It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” he said. “He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else,” Coogler explained. 

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”

“Portrait of an Artist” will be available on Netflix on April 17 at 3 a.m. ET.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

