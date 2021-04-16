Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Booty-Shaking Music Video for ‘Movie’ [WATCH]

*Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her latest booty-shaking music video for the track “Movie,” featuring Lil Durk.

The salacious video shows Megan, 26, and Lil Durk, 28, throwing money around with plenty of scantily dressed women twerking. The single is from Megan’s 2020 debut album, “Good News,” with one fan reacting to the video with “Megan DOES NOT disappoint. Never has. She always serves.” Another user added, “What we needed to get us through the day! Megan and Cardi should open up a strip joint, call it WAP.”

The video is directed by Mike Ho, who has behind some of the visuals for rappers such as Nicki Minaj, Saweetie and Karol G.

Check out Megan’s “Movie” music video above.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion to Help Rebuild Houston After Brutal Snow Storm

@theestallion we got us one video out now pic.twitter.com/anJx2RO8Hp — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a cute new look on Instagram Thursday: a neon pink bob. The style was inspired by the anime “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.”

Last year, Meg spoke to Crunchyroll’s Tim Lyu about her love of anime.”I like how you see a character, and it starts off, he’s not really the strongest, he might be a little weak, but he has to go through all this training. You grow with the character. You see all the trials and tribulations they go through,” she said. “Then you meet new people along the way that help them become the person he needs to be. I apply that to my life a lot.”

“One of the main reasons I really like anime is once the main character has a love interest, they are going so hard,” she added. “They’ll do anything for their lady!”