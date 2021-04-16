Friday, April 16, 2021
Daughter of Eazy-E Says Ice Cube Refuses to Appear in Documentary About Rapper’s ‘Murder’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Ebie Wright, the daughter of late rapper Eazy-E, is creating a documentary about her famous father, who passed away from AIDS-related complications in 1995.

Eazy-E is one of the founding members of the rap group N.W.A, which also featured Ice Cube. During a recent interview with TooFab, Ebie revealed that while several people are supporting her efforts to tell her dad’s story, Cube wants no parts of the documentary. 

“The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far, I’m just being completely honest … is Ice Cube,” she said. 

READ MORE: Eazy-E’s Daughter (Ree) Slams DJ Vlad for Saying Rapper Died of AIDS: ‘My Daddy Was Murdered

eazy e

Wright went on to explain that she has a close relationship with Ice Cube’s sons, and they have been assisting her efforts to get him on board with the project. But Cube started “ducking and dodging” Wright when it came time to schedule an interview. 

“You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them,” she shared with TooFab. Hear more from her about it via the YouTube clip above.

As noted by thejasminebrand.com, Ice Cube stepped away from N.W.A. in 1989 because of royalties disputes. Cube and Eazy also had a brief fallout following his exit but they allegedly made amends before Eazy’s death.

“To be honest, I don’t know why Ice Cube wouldn’t talk about my dad with me,” Ebie said. “I don’t know because again, he’s been on many platforms large and small, you know talking about Eazy-E. So I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer. We’d have to ask him.”

Per Complex, Wright’s “A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies” documentary explores the conspiracy theory that Eazy-E was murdered instead of dying from AIDS.

Watch the Kickstarter trailer for the documentary below.

Previous articleBody Camera Footage Shows Adam Toledo, 13, Was Unarmed When He Was Fatally Shot by Officer [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

