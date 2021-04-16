Friday, April 16, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Actress and the Rapist

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.


There has been some recent buzz that this former A+ list mostly movie actress who doesn’t really act any longer is going to testify in the case involving the actor accused of being a serial rapist. Apparently, she has things to say. Well, I mean she was involved in the religion until her franchise starring husband bought her out of it

Can you guess who the rapist, the actress, and her (ex) husband are? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

