8 Dead at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis, Suspected Gunman Commits Suicide [VIDEO]

*Indianapolis police say eight people were killed and five others wounded at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday. The suspected gunman reportedly killed himself at the scene.

Per CBS, Indianapolis Deputy Chief of criminal investigations Craig McCartt said on “CBS This Morning” Friday that of the five people who were taken to hospitals — four suffered gunshot wounds and another had wounds that were “possibly from shrapnel.” All were in stable condition.

Here’s more from USA Today:

Police established a family unification center at the Holiday Inn a mile from the warehouse, for those that had not heard from loved ones. The New York Times reported FedEx has a policy that employees must give up their phones before beginning work on the floor.

Several hours after the shooting, family members sat in the hotel lobby waiting to hear if their loved ones who worked at the ground facility were OK. The scene inside the Holiday Inn’s ballroom was nothing short of “chaos,” other family members said.

I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) April 16, 2021

“I’m just worried about my father,” said Ashlee Floyd, whose father has worked at the facility for two decades. “I don’t know if he’s OK. I don’t know if he’s injured. I don’t know if he’s gone. I’m just scared right now.”

Authorities have not yet identified the shooter. It is unknown if the gunman was a FedEx employee or what his motive was.

A witness who works at the facility told reporters that he saw the gunman after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller told WISH-TV

In a statement, FedEx said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett thanked the “city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight.”

“Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene,” he said in a tweet.

U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indiana, whose district includes Indianapolis, said he was heartbroken by the deadly incident.

“I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy,” he said on Twitter. “I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can.”

President Joe Biden recently announced a series of executive actions aimed at curbing America’s gun culture “epidemic.”

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it is an international embarrassment,” Biden said at the time.