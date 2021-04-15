Thursday, April 15, 2021
Sharon Osbourne to Break Silence After ‘The Talk’ Exit with Appearance on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Sheryl Underwood & Sharon Osbourne  / Twitter

*Sharon Osbourne will appear on Bill Maher’s HBO show Friday night in her first interview since her tumultuous exit from “The Talk.”

HBO confirmed her appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Wednesday in a press release.

“This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with television personality and former host on CBS’ ‘The Talk,’ Sharon Osbourne,” the release said of the episode’s lineup.

The interview is set to land days after “The Talk” returned from a hiatus sparked by Osbourne’s interaction with Sheryl Underwood and a network investigation into other allegations made about Osbourne after she exited her longtime spot on the show. Those included accusations of using racist and homophobic slurs as well as general workplace misconduct.

Osbourne departed the CBS daytime talk show on March 26 following an intense discussion about race, a subsequent internal investigation, and hiatus from air.

Meanwhile, as you can see below, life goes on for Osbourne.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Amazon Prime Video Drops Official Trailer for ‘The Underground Railroad’ Limited Series [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

