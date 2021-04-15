Mitch McConnell Reacts to Trump Calling Him a ‘Dumb Son of a B***h’ Over Impeachment Trial

*Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has responded to being called a “dumb son of a b***h” by former President Donald Trump.

Trump ripped into McConnell before a Republican National Committee donor retreat Saturday evening for failing to defend him during the February impeachment trial. He compared the congressman to his Democratic counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), politico reports.

“If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b***h Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” said Trump, according to the Washington Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April D. Ryan (@adr1600)

When McConnell was pressed Tuesday by reporters to respond to Trump, he instead addressed the country’s current political climate.

“What I’m concentrating on is the future and what we are confronted with here is a totally left-wing administration, with a slight majority in the House, a 50-50 Senate trying to transform America into something no one voted for last year. No one voted to transform America into something totally different,” McConnell responded.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said that McConnell seeks to end the feud with the former president.

“Right now, it’s sort of a one-sided thing. The leader has no animosity and he’s made it very clear he wants to work with the president to get the majority back,” Thune explained.

In related news, April Ryan, theGrio White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, said on Sunday that the Republican party is opposed to “the browning of America.”

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta about the state of the Republican party, Ryan said Trump is “rallying Democrats to go to the polls” and as a result, “That’s why you are seeing all of these anti-voting rights efforts, and restrictive efforts.”

She added, “This is a party does not like the browning of America. This is a party that is cheating at the polls. This is a party that is doing anything, by any means necessary, to continue to try to win.”

Check out April’s remarks via the Instagram clip above.