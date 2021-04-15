Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – ‘It’s Hard for Me to Be Happy’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Waka & Tammy: What The Flock,” which finds Tammy reflecting on how her past relationships affected her and her marriage.

What happens when Tammy turns to counseling for help for her midlife crisis and has an emotional breakdown? Get a teaser of what’s to come in tonight’s episode via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – Tammy Has a Stalker! [WATCH]

Elsewhere in the episode, Deb confronts Tammy about keeping a dangerous secret from her and Waka takes steps to protect Tammy in an effort to win back her attention.

Meanwhile, per the press release, with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, its impact begins affecting both Waka and Tammy’s relationship and their financial stability. Waka has lost out on millions of dollars of income, while Tammy has been her toughest critic and unable to release her new music, as something deeper holds her back. She must turn to family, friends, and counselors to help get her out of this funk, but it may be deeper than anyone realizes.

Plus, Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is growing up fast and they are unsure how to handle it. Charlie navigates dating, family and teenage emotions while keeping a secret from Waka. Can Waka and Tammy’s relationship survive co-parenting in these troubling times, while simultaneously healing deep wounds from their own past? Only time will tell.

Watch “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.