Thursday, April 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – ‘It’s Hard for Me to Be Happy’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We have an exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Waka & Tammy: What The Flock,” which finds Tammy reflecting on how her past relationships affected her and her marriage.

What happens when Tammy turns to counseling for help for her midlife crisis and has an emotional breakdown? Get a teaser of what’s to come in tonight’s episode via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – Tammy Has a Stalker! [WATCH]

Elsewhere in the episode, Deb confronts Tammy about keeping a dangerous secret from her and Waka takes steps to protect Tammy in an effort to win back her attention.

Meanwhile, per the press release, with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, its impact begins affecting both Waka and Tammy’s relationship and their financial stability. Waka has lost out on millions of dollars of income, while Tammy has been her toughest critic and unable to release her new music, as something deeper holds her back. She must turn to family, friends, and counselors to help get her out of this funk, but it may be deeper than anyone realizes.

Plus, Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is growing up fast and they are unsure how to handle it. Charlie navigates dating, family and teenage emotions while keeping a secret from Waka. Can Waka and Tammy’s relationship survive co-parenting in these troubling times, while simultaneously healing deep wounds from their own past? Only time will tell.

Watch “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.

Previous articleCardi B Calls Out ‘Blue Check Republicans’ Over Silence on Police Killing of Daunte Wright [VIDEO]
Next articleDaunte Wright’s Death Proves Why We Need to Ban Traffic Stops
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO