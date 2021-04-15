Thursday, April 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Elderly Oklahoma Woman Sues Police for Breaking Her Arm During Arrest [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*A 74-year-old Oklahoma woman is suing the police over an encounter that allegedly left her with a broken arm. 

Ruby Jones, who is Black, accuses the officers of using excessive force while serving an arrest warrant for her son last year. Per CBS, Jones’ attorneys announced Tuesday that they filed an amended lawsuit against Oklahoma City and officers Dan Bradley, Ryan Staggs and James Ray — calling for their termination. 

“They pulled it back and they pulled it all the way up my back,” she said. “I know, it was God that spared my life, because I would have been dead …”

The bodycam footage shows the officers arriving with an arrest warrant for Ruby’s son Chauncey, who allegedly called in a bomb threat at the Red Rock Behavioral Center. The police traced the call back to Ruby’s home, according to the report. Jones claims the officers refused to provide proof of a warrant to enter her home.

READ MORE: Adepero Oduye on Sarah and Sam’s Relationship in Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Here’s more from the CBS report:

At one point during the video, she asked officers to not shoot her 43-year-old son because he suffered from bipolar depression and told them multiple times that he did not have a gun. In the footage, as they detained her, she complains about having a heart condition and one of the officers is overheard saying, “I don’t care.” When they put the handcuffs on her and pulled her from her arms, she screamed and said they were hurting her. Police then brought Jones outside and held her in the patrol car for almost an hour.

Ruby alleges the officers “grabbed her arm, and forcefully yanked her out of the bedroom.”

In the court docs, she claims they broke her arm after throwing her against a mirror and handcuffing her, per TMZShe is suing for assault and battery, excessive force, and seeking unspecified damages.

Hear more from Ruby and her attorney about the case via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleShonda Rhimes Responds to Outrage Over Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO