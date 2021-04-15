Thursday, April 15, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Cardi B Calls Out ‘Blue Check Republicans’ Over Silence on Police Killing of Daunte Wright [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Cardi b

*Rapper Cardi B has called out “blue check Republicans” over their silence on the police killing of Daunte Wright and pepper spraying of Army lieutenant Caron Nazario.

“Ya been real [quiet]. Twitter Blue check Republicans are a [f—ing] joke. I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA!” the “WAP” rapper tweeted Tuesday. 

“This past week we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f—ing dog by cops. Got maced. Got thrown to the floor. Mind you, this man served this country,” Cardi said in a video message shared with fans on social media. She was referring to the pepper-spraying of a Black and Latino military officer, who has filed a lawsuit against the Virginia police officers who physically attacked him during a traffic stop. 

We previously reported, Army Lt. Caron Nazario filed the suit against officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker for violating his civil rights during a traffic stop in December that was captured on the officers’ body cameras. The footage recently went viral, and Gutierrez was fired this week. 

Nazario was repeatedly pepper-sprayed and threatened during the encounter because he didn’t have a rear license plate.

READ MORE: Cardi B On How Her Race and Gender Influence Business Deals

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop — unarmed — and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years mistaked a gun for a taser,” Cardi said of the police killing of Wright in Minnesota. “My thing is, where the f— are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest on this motherf—ing app. Y’all not saying nothing. Y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

Hear more from the hip-hop star about how she really feels on the matter via the clip above. 

Meanwhile, Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, spoke to her son on the phone minutes before his death. Appearing on “Good Morning America” Tuesday alongside Daunte’s father Aubrey Wright, Katie said her son was “afraid of the police.”

“I know my son was scared. He’s afraid of the police, and I just seen and heard the fear in his voice. But I don’t know why, and it should have never escalated the way it did,” she told Robin Roberts in tears.

Aubrey said he “can’t accept” that a mistake resulted in the death of his son. “I lost my son; he’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake, that doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

Daunte Wright was fatally shot by former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop Sunday.

Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The 26-year veteran and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned in the wake of the shooting. The city council also fired City Manager Curt Boganey over the incident.

Previous articleAmazon Prime Video Drops Official Trailer for ‘The Underground Railroad’ Limited Series [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO