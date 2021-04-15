Cardi B Calls Out ‘Blue Check Republicans’ Over Silence on Police Killing of Daunte Wright [VIDEO]

*Rapper Cardi B has called out “blue check Republicans” over their silence on the police killing of Daunte Wright and pepper spraying of Army lieutenant Caron Nazario.

“Ya been real [quiet]. Twitter Blue check Republicans are a [f—ing] joke. I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA!” the “WAP” rapper tweeted Tuesday.

“This past week we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f—ing dog by cops. Got maced. Got thrown to the floor. Mind you, this man served this country,” Cardi said in a video message shared with fans on social media. She was referring to the pepper-spraying of a Black and Latino military officer, who has filed a lawsuit against the Virginia police officers who physically attacked him during a traffic stop.

We previously reported, Army Lt. Caron Nazario filed the suit against officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker for violating his civil rights during a traffic stop in December that was captured on the officers’ body cameras. The footage recently went viral, and Gutierrez was fired this week.

Nazario was repeatedly pepper-sprayed and threatened during the encounter because he didn’t have a rear license plate.

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop — unarmed — and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years mistaked a gun for a taser,” Cardi said of the police killing of Wright in Minnesota. “My thing is, where the f— are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest on this motherf—ing app. Y’all not saying nothing. Y’all not complaining. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

Meanwhile, Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, spoke to her son on the phone minutes before his death. Appearing on “Good Morning America” Tuesday alongside Daunte’s father Aubrey Wright, Katie said her son was “afraid of the police.”

“I know my son was scared. He’s afraid of the police, and I just seen and heard the fear in his voice. But I don’t know why, and it should have never escalated the way it did,” she told Robin Roberts in tears.

Aubrey said he “can’t accept” that a mistake resulted in the death of his son. “I lost my son; he’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake, that doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

Daunte Wright was fatally shot by former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop Sunday.

Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The 26-year veteran and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned in the wake of the shooting. The city council also fired City Manager Curt Boganey over the incident.