Thursday, April 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Capitol Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt During Deadly Riot Won’t Face Criminal Charges

By Ny MaGee
0

*The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, will not face criminal charges. 

NBC News reports that in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., authorities determined there was “no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully” violated civil Babbitt’s civil rights by fatally shooting her during the domestic terror attack. The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. 

“The federal investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the statement said

It went on: “Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.

“Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter.”

READ MORE: Retired NYPD Officer Charged for Beating D.C. Cop with Flagpole During Capitol Riots [VIDEO]

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, was part of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol while Congress was preparing to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Babbitt was shot in the shoulder by a white male Capitol Police officer as she was climbing through a barricaded door near the House chamber. She was one of five people who died during the riots. 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday accused the media and federal authorities of protecting the officer who fatally shot the rioter by not releasing his name.

“We have a right to know who shot Ashli Babbitt and why,” Carlson said during the Wednesday night edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “No one will tell us. The Biden administration says the man who killed Babbitt is a Capitol Hill police officer and he did the right thing… If you shoot people without warning because they’re in the wrong place, that’s not allowed. But apparently now it is allowed.”

He went on to note that the name of the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright on Sunday was quickly released. Meanwhile, the media is not pushing for the name of the Capitol officer who shot Babbitt to be released. Some savvy Twitter users have identified the officer as Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd

Previous articleBaylor Refuses Jeep Gift After Dealer’s Racist Remark on Live TV (Watch)
Next article‘We Are Better As Friends’: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Breakup on TODAY (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO