Capitol Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt During Deadly Riot Won’t Face Criminal Charges

*The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, will not face criminal charges.

NBC News reports that in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., authorities determined there was “no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully” violated civil Babbitt’s civil rights by fatally shooting her during the domestic terror attack. The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

“The federal investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the statement said.

It went on: “Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.

“Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter.”

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, was part of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol while Congress was preparing to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Babbitt was shot in the shoulder by a white male Capitol Police officer as she was climbing through a barricaded door near the House chamber. She was one of five people who died during the riots.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday accused the media and federal authorities of protecting the officer who fatally shot the rioter by not releasing his name.

“We have a right to know who shot Ashli Babbitt and why,” Carlson said during the Wednesday night edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “No one will tell us. The Biden administration says the man who killed Babbitt is a Capitol Hill police officer and he did the right thing… If you shoot people without warning because they’re in the wrong place, that’s not allowed. But apparently now it is allowed.”

He went on to note that the name of the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright on Sunday was quickly released. Meanwhile, the media is not pushing for the name of the Capitol officer who shot Babbitt to be released. Some savvy Twitter users have identified the officer as Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd.