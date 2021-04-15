Thursday, April 15, 2021
Baylor Refuses Jeep Gift After Dealer’s Racist Remark on Live TV (Watch)

Ted Teague
Car Dealer Ted Teague said Baylor Coach Scott Drew Can Use His Jeep To Recruit Players From The Hood

*Based on his sudden guilty facial expression, the general manager of a Jeep dealership in Waco, Texas knew he messed up immediately after he uttered a comment during a live TV interview.

Ted Teague, GM of Allen Samuels dealership, was being interviewed about their customized Jeep Wrangler driven in Baylor’s championship parade Tuesday night through downtown Waco. The vehicle, wrapped with the school’s national championship logo, was going to be presented to Baylor for men’s basketball coach Scott Drew to use for the next year.

Describing the vehicle’s attributes to KWTX-TV, Teague said that Drew could, “use it to recruit, pull some people out of the hood.”

Teague then made a guilty smirk, apparently realizing that he said that out loud and perhaps should not have.

Watch below:

Teague apologized on Wednesday, but Baylor wanted no part of him or his customized jeep. The school’s athletic director Mack Rhoades and Drew said in a joint statement Wednesday that they had spoken to Teague about what he said.

“His remarks do not align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs,” they said. “We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.”

