Adepero Oduye on Sarah and Sam’s Relationship in Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Adepero Oduye stars alongside Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) in the Disney+/Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Oduye portrays Sarah Wilson, Sam’s sister, a struggling single mother trying to keep her family’s fishing company afloat in a post-Blip recession.

Oduye spoke with EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe about connecting with the role through family and what to expect for Sarah in the final episodes of season one.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Sneak Peeks: Oprah Winfrey Interviews Viola Davis for ‘OWN Spotlights’ / WATCH

: What aspects of Sarah did you connect with, and what has surprised you about her development?

Oduye: I’m one of seven children, so I think the fact that I have four brothers, that relationship felt real. I know this relationship. Just the ability to be honest. To have a real talk with your siblings, and it might be a little tense or terse. But there’s also knowing that person will always be there for you. That’s what I related to in “Sarah.” As far as a surprising development, the fact that they are having heart-to-heart talks. That space has been giving to them. And I think it’s important to see that with a brother and sister, and a Black brother and sister relationship.

Munroe: What can we expect to see with Sarah and her future in the final episodes?

Oduye: We’ll see a deepening. We’re in the middle of it, so of course, we have to go all the way until the end. As vague as that sounds. But it’s true. And there are still complexities within that. Conversations still need to be had. The world needs saving, but also – there’s the world, macro. And then there’s Sarah’s world and what that looks like. I think we’ll get the inside scoop on that.

Next up for Oduye, a role as a Nurse’s assistant in the Apple+ limited series, “Five Days at Memorial.” A drama about the aftermath of the deadly 2005 Hurricane Katrina and the events that followed at a New Orleans hospital.

Episode six of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” drops Friday, April 16 on Disney+.