‘You Don’t Need a White Student Union, Jace!’: Teacher Suspended for ‘Berating’ Students in Online Class (Watch)

*A California teacher has been suspended and right wing outlets are salivating after video of her reaction to high school students in two separate Zoom classes – including her answer to a white student who asked why their school couldn’t start a “white student union” – has been labeled as “berating” the teens.

In one of the videos, obtained by Fox News, San Marcos High School teacher Alissa Piro grew irritated with her virtual class of juniors and dared their parents to “come at me” when they expressed a desire to return to in-person learning full time.

In another video shared on Facebook, Piro tells the student who inquired about a white student union, “You don’t need a White student union, Jace. You get everything.”

Watch below:

Newly released video of a @SanMarcosUSD HS teacher going off on students and their parents over distance learning and other issues. Originally posted to FB. Apparently this is a common occurrence. pic.twitter.com/pjEN80kLNh — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) April 12, 2021

That San Marcos student, identified as Jace Jonas, ran to Fox News on Monday, saying Piro’s reaction was prompted by a question he wrote in the Zoom chat box after the school announced the creation of an Asian student union.

“I wanted to make a comment in the Zoom text box, not disrupting the class. I commented ‘why do some races get student unions but others do not?’ We should have a student union for all races or no races for true equality,” he explained.

He said that Piro paused her lesson and shouted “God d**mnit.” He continued: “She started berating me about how as a white male I get everything and it’s my duty to look out for minorities and all these racist remarks against whites and males. She later called me a moron.”

Jonas said Piro’s reaction created a rift in the class, with some students sending him hate-filled messages over his remark. Jace and his father Jim Jonas alerted the assistant principal Kelley Brown of the exchange. At least three other parents who saw video of the exchange also reported it to the school and the district, they told Fox.

Jace was granted permission to skip Piro’s class for five days. Before he returned, Jace and his father sat down with Piro and Principal Adam Dawson for a “restorative meeting” during which he said Piro apologized.

The district told Fox News in a statement Monday night that Piro had been put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The statement said school officials were “deeply concerned” about Piro’s behavior, but vowed to uphold her “due process and privacy rights” while the investigation plays out.