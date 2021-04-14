Keri Hilson Reveals She and Beyoncé Have Squashed Their Beef: ‘It Was A Gracious Moment’ [VIDEO]

*Keri Hilson has confirmed that she squashed her years-long beef with Beyonce, and she’s now open to collaborating with the superstar

In a new interview with radio host Persia Nicole, the R&B hitmaker revealed she and Bey have made amends following the shade that Hilson threw at the singer in the 2009 song, “Turnin’ Me On.” Per Hollywood Life, Hilson referred to the “Crazy In Love” songstress with the line “Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.”

Hilson also famously refused to be photographed holding a copy of Juicy Mag with Beyoncé on the cover. Per MadameNoire, on more than one occasion, Keri has explained that at the time she was pressured to make those comments about Beyonce by men in the industry.

READ MORE: Keri Hilson to Star in‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Movie From T.D. Jakes for Lifetime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 92Q (@92qjamsbmore)

Speaking to Persia Nicole of Baltimore’s radio station, 92Q, Hilson explained that she and Bey have put the feud behind them. When asked if she’s open to working with Beyoncé in the future, Hilson replied: “Yeah, it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open. I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”

Despite the shady past remarks, Bey was “gracious” when meeting Keri.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment. I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what had happened, what had transpired. And there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I,” she explained. “But I do think she understood what that was all about. Whether it’s working together or not, we can see each other. We can see each other. I mean in that sense. We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect if not a rapport or anything else. At the very minimum there can be that. That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at.”

Hilson added, “I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it, of course.”

You can watch Hilson’s interview via the Instagram video above.