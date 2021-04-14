Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Exclusive Clip: Terry Crews and Wife Rebecca Set to Drop Candid Marriage Memoir [LISTEN]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca open up about their intimate, funny and deeply truthful marriage in their new memoir “Stronger Together,” set to debut exclusively on Audible on April 15.

Per press release, in their own voices, Terry and Rebecca candidly discuss how they bounced back from Terry’s unfaithfulness, reflect back on the events of 2020 and what they learned during the pandemic. The couple also revisits their childhood, Terry’s porn addiction and his sexual assault accusations against Adam Venit, and much more.

Check out an exclusive clip from the “Stronger Together” via the Soundcloud player below, and learn more about the memoir here.

ABOUT “STRONG TOGETHER
Stronger Together, which Terry and Rebecca say defines what they feel is their “greater purpose,” will feature the happily married couple candidly opening up about what it takes to stay in love for over 30 years, lose faith, and find truth while staying the course. The two will recall the events that led up to what the couple calls “D-day,” the moment in which Rebecca learned of Terry’s unfaithfulness, and how they came to realize that their past struggles combined with Terry’s spectacular success had brought their marriage to the brink of failure. In an epilogue, the couple reflects on the events of 2020 and what they’ve learned during this unprecedented year. Stronger Together takes an honest look at what it really means when you say “I do.”

Hear more from the couple about their latest project below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

