Conservative Journalist Jason Whitlock Back on Twitter After Brief Ban Over BLM Tweet

*Conservative journalist Jason Whitlock was briefly suspended by Twitter after he criticized Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors.

We previously reported, Cullors is catching heat for dropping $3 million on several posh homes in the U.S. Activist Hawk Newsome is calling for an “independent” financial investigation in Cullors to determine how/if she is paid by the organization and how much she contributes to charity.

Newsome told the New York Post: “If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes.

“It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

He added, “we need black firms and black accountants to go in there and find out where the money is going.”

According to reports, Cullors has also purchased three other homes since 2016 for a grand total of $3.2 million.

Upon hearing the news, Whitlock joined in on the criticism: “Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4 percent,” he tweeted Friday. “She’s with her people!”

Hours later, Twitter suspended him over the post, claiming he violated the platform’s rules by posting personal information about Cullors without her permission.

Whitlock told the Daily Mail that Twitter “said I needed to remove the tweet that linked the dirt.com story about Cullors buying a house in Topanga.”

The outlet noted that “there was no explanation of how linking to the Dirt.com story revealed personal information as neither the story, nor Whitlock’s tweet, listed an address — and the purchase also was discussed widely elsewhere on Twitter and reported throughout the press.”

“I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me,” Whitlock told the Daily Mail.

Twitter reversed the decision on Tuesday and informed Whitlock that locking him out of his account was a “mistake.”

“I returned to Twitter Tuesday night when they unlocked my account and sent me an apology,” he told Fox News in an email. “I refused to delete the tweet because I did nothing wrong.”

“Never apologize to these satanic MFers! Never. Stand your ground. Stand on truth,” Whitlock tweeted Tuesday.

“Cullors and others are useful idiots of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party),” Whitlock told Fox. “Cullors and the other social-media hashtag warriors are using BLM to promote an LGBTQ agenda. They’re using the death of black men to promote the LGBTQ agenda and a Marxist agenda. BLM is about disrupting Judeo Christian values in America. The hashtag warriors get 20 pieces of silver from the CCP and the globalist billionaires who want to remake America and redefine American freedom.”