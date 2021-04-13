Tuesday, April 13, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Usher: Strip Club Slams Reports That Singer Used Fake Money to Tip Dancers

By Ny MaGee
0

Usher - Juneteenth (Getty)

*Reps for R&B singer Usher have fired back at reports that he used fake money with his own name and face on it at a strip club.

Per Page Six, dubbed “Ushbucks” the cash was previously seen on Usher’s official social media channels — stuffed in a see-through suitcase. 

The superstar is being mocked on social media after a dancer going by the handle @beel0ove on IG posted photos of three “Usher bucks” along with the question … “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??”

READ MORE: Vin Diesel’s Dominican Republic Neighbors Say His Security is TOO Aggressive!

Folks quickly assumed the woman received the fake cash while working at Sapphire in Vegas, where Usher and his crew had recently visited. Social media users blasted the singer for paying for the club’s services with “Ushbucks”. Per TMZ, turns out there’s way more to the story. A rep for the club tells the outlet that the artist did NOT tip the strippers with Usher Bucks. 

Sapphire’s director of marketing, George M. Wilson, IV told Page Six, “Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club.

“He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage,” and “left a generous tip for the staff!”

EURweb.com

“Apparently someone in his team left some Usher dollars on the floor to promote his Vegas residency,” Wilson continued. “That is where it seems the confusion came in. But real actual cash was used for tips. We would love to host him again.”

Usher announced a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace — set to begin in July, peep his post below.

Per TMZ, “sources close to Usher tell us that somebody in his crew (not him) left some stray Usher dollars behind on the stage as a bit of a gag … both to be joke-y, but to also promote his new Vegas residency,” the outlet writes, adding “We’ve been assured by folks in the singer’s camp that he did, in fact, tip the girls who danced for him … and that the Usher bucks in question weren’t used for payment AT ALL.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

Previous articleAmerican Man Facing Years in Dubai Prison After Smoking Cannabis in Las Vegas
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

[td_block_15 image_align=”center” meta_info_align=”bottom” color_overlay=”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” image_margin=”0″ modules_on_row=”33.33333333%” columns=”25%” meta_info_align1=”image” limit=”6″ modules_category=”above” show_author2=”none” show_date2=”none” show_review2=”none” show_com2=”none” show_excerpt2=”none” show_excerpt1=”none” show_com1=”none” show_review1=”none” show_date1=”none” show_author1=”none” meta_info_horiz1=”content-horiz-center” modules_space1=”eyJhbGwiOiIwIiwicGhvbmUiOiIzIn0=” columns_gap=”eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiNCIsInBob25lIjoiMCJ9″ image_height1=”eyJhbGwiOiIxMjAiLCJwaG9uZSI6IjExMCJ9″ meta_padding1=”eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEwcHggNXB4IiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTJweCA4cHgifQ==” art_title1=”eyJhbGwiOiIxMHB4IDAgMCAwIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiI2cHggMCAwIDAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiI4cHggMCAwIDAifQ==” cat_bg=”rgba(255,255,255,0)” cat_bg_hover=”rgba(255,255,255,0)” title_txt=”#ffffff” all_underline_color1=”” f_title1_font_family=”712″ f_title1_font_line_height=”1.2″ f_title1_font_size=”eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEiLCJwaG9uZSI6IjE3In0=” f_title1_font_weight=”500″ f_title1_font_transform=”” f_cat1_font_transform=”uppercase” f_cat1_font_size=”eyJhbGwiOiIxMSIsInBob25lIjoiMTMifQ==” f_cat1_font_weight=”500″ f_cat1_font_family=”712″ modules_category_padding1=”0″ category_id=”_current_cat” ajax_pagination=”next_prev” f_more_font_family=”” f_more_font_transform=”” f_more_font_weight=”” sort=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi1ib3R0b20iOiI0MCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9″ block_template_id=”” image_size=”” cat_txt=”#ffffff” border_color=”#85c442″ f_header_font_family=”712″ f_header_font_size=”eyJhbGwiOiIxNyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTUifQ==” f_header_font_transform=”uppercase” f_header_font_weight=”500″ mix_type_h=”color” mix_color_h=”rgba(112,204,63,0.3)” pag_h_bg=”#85c442″ pag_h_border=”#85c442″ mx4f_title_font_weight=”700″]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO