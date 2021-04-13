Usher: Strip Club Slams Reports That Singer Used Fake Money to Tip Dancers

*Reps for R&B singer Usher have fired back at reports that he used fake money with his own name and face on it at a strip club.

Per Page Six, dubbed “Ushbucks” the cash was previously seen on Usher’s official social media channels — stuffed in a see-through suitcase.

The superstar is being mocked on social media after a dancer going by the handle @beel0ove on IG posted photos of three “Usher bucks” along with the question … “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??”

Folks quickly assumed the woman received the fake cash while working at Sapphire in Vegas, where Usher and his crew had recently visited. Social media users blasted the singer for paying for the club’s services with “Ushbucks”. Per TMZ, turns out there’s way more to the story. A rep for the club tells the outlet that the artist did NOT tip the strippers with Usher Bucks.

Sapphire’s director of marketing, George M. Wilson, IV told Page Six, “Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club.

“He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage,” and “left a generous tip for the staff!”

“Apparently someone in his team left some Usher dollars on the floor to promote his Vegas residency,” Wilson continued. “That is where it seems the confusion came in. But real actual cash was used for tips. We would love to host him again.”

Usher announced a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace — set to begin in July, peep his post below.

I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @CaesarsPalace Colosseum! Tix go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday. Text me at (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. All dates at https://t.co/QTITBB3wtW pic.twitter.com/dz5eESVhG0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 4, 2020

Per TMZ, “sources close to Usher tell us that somebody in his crew (not him) left some stray Usher dollars behind on the stage as a bit of a gag … both to be joke-y, but to also promote his new Vegas residency,” the outlet writes, adding “We’ve been assured by folks in the singer’s camp that he did, in fact, tip the girls who danced for him … and that the Usher bucks in question weren’t used for payment AT ALL.”