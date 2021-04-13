Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Sheryl Underwood Admits She Suffered From PTSD After Sharon Osbourne Fallout [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*After a monthlong hiatus, “The Talk returned on Monday and got right into Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s controversial on-air debate about Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle

Per Page Six, Underwood said she experienced PTSD following her on-air spat with Osbourne, which ultimately led to Sharon being fired from the daytime talk show. 

“I feel like I’ve been in, like, PTSD because it was a trauma,” Underwood explained, “and I feel like I want to get past this because I really wanted to get back to work with my friends and my colleagues and the crew … but I also wanted to get back to the audience.”

Underwood said she didn’t want to be labeled as “the angry black woman” during the debate with Sharon, so she tried to remain calm.

“I didn’t want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry black woman,” she said, “and that really scared me.”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne’s Alleged Text Messages to Sheryl Underwood Show She ‘Apologized’ After Fallout

She continued, “I didn’t want to be that and I wanted to remain calm and remain focused, and it’s difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma. I feel fearful, apprehensive.”

Last week Underwood claimed that Osbourne never issued a private apology after their fallout, but Osbourne fired back with receipts in the form of alleged screenshots that showed texts she sent Sheryl. Underwood confirmed on Monday’s episode that Osbourne did text her. 

“I want to clear something up. There was a discussion about Sharon and I communicating with each other,” she said. “I have not spoken to [her], and do not have any phone call, missed or received, that I can find in my phone [from her].”

“But there were text messages sent to me,” Underwood added, noting that she didn’t “speak about or acknowledge those text messages” because of the network’s investigation.

According to reports, Osbourne departed the CBS talk show with a $5-10 million payout, but, per Page Six, a CBS spokesperson said a “$5 to $10 million minimum payout” is “False, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick.” 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

