Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Kanye Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Filing, Seeks Joint Custody, No Spousal Support

By Ny MaGee
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
*Kanye West has responded to the divorce papers that Kim Kardashian filed in February.

According to the legal docs obtained by PEOPLE, West, 43, requests joint legal and physical custody of their four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. The hip-hop star also wants spousal support for either person to be terminated. Sources tell HollywoodLife that Ye was slow to respond to the filing because he wanted to fix the marriage.

“Kanye took his time because he was holding out hope that he could fix things,” a source close to the rapper revealed. “Clearly that’s not happening, and he’s finally accepted it. His inner circle urged him to hire a good lawyer and settle this once and for all and thankfully he finally listened to reason.”

West and Kardashian, 40, started dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. The reality TV star filed for divorce in February. In response to the filing, West lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. 

Kim-Kardashian-Kanye-West-Getty

“His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids,” the insider explained. “And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.”

“This is not something Kanye wants,” the source continued. “If it were up to him this divorce would not be happening so taking this step was very painful for him. But he’s in a place of acceptance now, there’s really not any other option.”

A second source close to Kanye told HollywoodLife that the rapper is heartbroken over the divorce. “Kanye is very sad that it has gotten to this point. But reality is now reality, and he is making sure to get the best out of the situation.”

In January, one insider told PEOPLE that West and Kardashian “ are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” the source said. “And Kim is okay with it.” Another insider told the publication, “Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn’t want to move right now at least,” the source said.  

“They both agree that the less stress the kids experience, the better. Kanye loves his kids. He wants them to be happy,” the source added. “He doesn’t want to fight with Kim about anything.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

