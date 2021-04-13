JPSO Employee Jailed After Refusing to Return $1.2M Mistakenly Deposited in Her Account

*Former sheriff’s dispatcher Kelyn Spadoni of New Orleans has been arrested for refusing to return more than $1.2 million that had been accidentally deposited into her brokerage account at Charles Schwab & Co.
Spadoni, 33, has been charged with theft, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, nola.com and WVUE-TV reported. She is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond. Spadoni was reportedly fired by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after her arrest.
According to reports, after discovering the bank’s clerical error, Spadoni allegedly transferred the funds to another account and used some of the money to buy a new car and a house. When Charles Schwab attempted to reclaim the money, the request was denied because Spadoni had moved the funds and refused to return the money.
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.
