Tuesday, April 13, 2021
JPSO Employee Jailed After Refusing to Return $1.2M Mistakenly Deposited in Her Account

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Kelyn Spadoni – Twitter

*Former sheriff’s dispatcher Kelyn Spadoni of New Orleans has been arrested for refusing to return more than $1.2 million that had been accidentally deposited into her brokerage account at Charles Schwab & Co. 

Spadoni, 33, has been charged with theft, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, nola.com and WVUE-TV reported. She is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond. Spadoni was reportedly fired by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after her arrest.

According to reports, after discovering the bank’s clerical error, Spadoni allegedly transferred the funds to another account and used some of the money to buy a new car and a house. When Charles Schwab attempted to reclaim the money, the request was denied because Spadoni had moved the funds and refused to return the money. 

Capt. Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s spokesman, said, “it’s not her money.”

“She has no legal claim to that money,” he added. “Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error.”

Charles Schwab & Co. sued Spadoni on Tuesday in federal court after she refused to return the fund. Only 75% of the money has been recovered so far, according to the report. 

“If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different,” Rivarde said.

Spadoni worked with the sheriff’s office 911 center for 4 and 1/2 years before she was terminated. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

